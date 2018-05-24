Sheffield Wednesday announce first pre-season friendly

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday will visit League Two side Lincoln City in pre-season, it has been announced.

The Owls will head to Sincil Bank on Friday, July 13 in a 7.30pm kick-off.

The reigning Checkatrade Trophy holders were beaten in the League Two play-off semi-finals by Exeter City last week.

July's friendly will be the first meeting between Wednesday and Lincoln in 39 years.

The Owls triumphed 3-0 in a FA Cup first round tie in November 1979.

This is the first confirmed pre-season fixture for Wednesday, who have announced they will not be taking their usual training camp abroad this year.