Sheffield Wednesday have announced the departure of six players who will leave the Owls this summer.

There was always going to be another big turnover for the club as a number of contracts come to an end, and while seven players have been offered new contracts, there are a number of them who have worn Wednesday colours for the last time.

Included in those leaving the club are play-off heroes, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Reece James, as they move on to find the next chapters in their careers, for Gregory that’s already been decided as he agreed to join Mansfield Town.

A statement from the club read, “Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James are released following the expiry of their current contracts... The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”