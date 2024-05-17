Sheffield Wednesday announce exits as retained list confirms departure of Owls fan favourites
There was always going to be another big turnover for the club as a number of contracts come to an end, and while seven players have been offered new contracts, there are a number of them who have worn Wednesday colours for the last time.
Included in those leaving the club are play-off heroes, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Reece James, as they move on to find the next chapters in their careers, for Gregory that’s already been decided as he agreed to join Mansfield Town.
A statement from the club read, “Tyreeq Bakinson, Ciaran Brennan, George Byers, Juan Delgado, Lee Gregory and Reece James are released following the expiry of their current contracts... The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”
Wednesday’s decision to exercise options on Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson has given them an extra couple of options for next season on top of those that are already contracted, but Danny Röhl still has work to do as he looks to build a new squad as quickly as possible in preparation for a tough 2024/25 campaign.