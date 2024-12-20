Sheffield Wednesday announce ex-Burnley man as newest Owls recruit - starts with immediate effect
The Owls have been on the lookout for a new person to fill the role after Haslam decided to leave the club to take up a position at the Professional Game Academy Audit Company, and it has now been announced that they’ve found their man - somebody who comes with a wealth of experience.
Jonathan Pepper, formerly of Burnley and Lincoln City, has plenty of knowledge about youth football given the previous jobs that he’s held, and he’ll be hoping to take Wednesday forward now that he’s joined the Owls.
A statement from the club today read, “The Owls are pleased to confirm the appointment of Jonathan Pepper as Academy Manager. Pepper begins his new role at Middlewood Road with immediate effect.
“Closing in on 30 years’ experience in football, he brings a wealth of knowledge to S6. Pepper has accumulated a raft of posts in the industry, including Academy Manager at Burnley and Bradford City, Technical Director at Lincoln City and Project Manager of the EPPP (Elite Player Performance Plan) audit process.
“He can also call on extensive success of nurturing young players from academy level through to senior football. In addition, Pepper holds a UEFA ‘A’ Coaching Licence.”
