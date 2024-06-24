Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s longest-serving players will leave the club at the end of the month, it has been confirmed - and he hasn’t gone far.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has been a Wednesday player since he signed on at S6 at the age of 15 and has collected 47 clean sheets in his 129 appearances in an Owls jersey. It’s a jersey he wore proudly having supported the club all his life, helping to achieve promotion with an impressive run of form towards the end of the 2022/23 season and capping it with an outstanding performance in their Wembley win over Barnsley.

The 28-year-old stopper will join Rotherham United on a free agent basis when his Owls deal runs out at the end of June. He becomes the second Wednesday player in a few weeks to join Steve Evans’ Millers revolution at the New York Stadium after Reece James moved on the same terms. There have also been reports of interest in midfielder George Byers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson will make the move to fill the gloves of fan favourite Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who will join Stoke City when his current deal is up.

The switch will come as a surprise after Dawson appeared to be some way down the road to agreeing terms with Bristol Rovers in a move that would have reunited him with his old manager Matt Taylor - who he played under during a 2021/22 League Two promotion-winning campaign on loan at Exeter City. But things have changed in the last few days and Dawson will become a Miller - the 10th signing of a hugely busy start to the summer for Evans and Rotherham.