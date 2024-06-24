Sheffield Wednesday announce another player exit - shock switch to Rotherham United
Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has been a Wednesday player since he signed on at S6 at the age of 15 and has collected 47 clean sheets in his 129 appearances in an Owls jersey. It’s a jersey he wore proudly having supported the club all his life, helping to achieve promotion with an impressive run of form towards the end of the 2022/23 season and capping it with an outstanding performance in their Wembley win over Barnsley.
The 28-year-old stopper will join Rotherham United on a free agent basis when his Owls deal runs out at the end of June. He becomes the second Wednesday player in a few weeks to join Steve Evans’ Millers revolution at the New York Stadium after Reece James moved on the same terms. There have also been reports of interest in midfielder George Byers.
Dawson will make the move to fill the gloves of fan favourite Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who will join Stoke City when his current deal is up.
The switch will come as a surprise after Dawson appeared to be some way down the road to agreeing terms with Bristol Rovers in a move that would have reunited him with his old manager Matt Taylor - who he played under during a 2021/22 League Two promotion-winning campaign on loan at Exeter City. But things have changed in the last few days and Dawson will become a Miller - the 10th signing of a hugely busy start to the summer for Evans and Rotherham.
Wednesday have already signed a goalkeeper in the form of experienced gloveman Ben Hamer, who will join on free agent terms at the end of his contract with Watford. The Owls are understood to be in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over the loan return of James Beadle.