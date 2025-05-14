Sheffield Wednesday U18s manager, Andy Sharp, says that defeat in the Professional Development League play-off semifinals is part of their ‘learning journey’.

Sharp’s youngsters had a tremendous league campaign in 2024/25, winning 12 of their final 13 matches in the PDL North to claim second place behind Burnley, with the likes of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Will Grainger catching the eye with 38 goals between them in 2024/25.

Unfortunately that 13-game unbeaten run came to an end at Ashton Gate over the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by an older - and bigger - Bristol City, ending their hopes of clinching the title at the penultimate hurdle. The Wednesday youth coach, however, was proud of the group, and says he made sure they knew what they’d managed to achieve over the last few months.

Sheffield Wednesday’s future is bright

“We were obviously disappointed initially,” he told the club website. “But as always with these things, emotions run high, then the dust settles and you watch things back.

“You lean on your experience during that time and that’s been the process, for some of the younger staff it has taken a little longer to do that... Perhaps it was a game too far but on the way back from the game I spoke with senior staff, and they reminded me to consider how young we were and the well-documented run we’ve been on and it has been great.

“We weren’t at those levels on Saturday and that was the surprising thing but there were different factors involved, the occasion, the stadium – whether that played a part I don’t know but it’s a learning journey and that’s what it’s all about. Developing them, playing in big games, stadiums and managing pressure, expectations and emotions. The players were down after the game and we were quick to remind them of what they have done and the run they have taken us on.”