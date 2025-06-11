Sheffield Wednesday's next generation: Plans, talent management and tough conversations - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST

Andy Sharp is tasked with a big responsibility at Sheffield Wednesday - he’s developing the next generation...

The Owls’ U18s had a fantastic 2024/25 campaign. winning 12 of their final 13 matches in the PDL North to claim second place behind Burnley and a spot in the championship play-offs. Sadly the young Wednesday side, with many players playing much higher than their age group, couldn’t make it past Bristol City in the semifinals and their season ended in defeat.

That shouldn’t take away from their achievements, though, with the likes of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Will Grainger and several others catching the eye with their performances along the way. In terms of the up-and-coming players, the future does seem to look bright.

We chatted to Sharp for this week’s edition of the All Wednesday show about what it’s like in his position, the worst part of his job, and how best laid plans are trying to develop the Owls of the future.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

