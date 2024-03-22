Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well-taken opener from Cian Flannery and a towering brace of headers from centre-half Adam Adetoro gave the Owls youngsters a deserved 3-1 win over QPR, who are placed second in the southern division. The win allowed Wednesday to leapfrog their city rivals Sheffield United into second place behind Birmingham City, though the Blades' four games in hand make them big favourites to win the Northern title.

The top two will qualify for a play-off with their southern counterparts and it is on that boss Andy Holdsworth is focusing. "The lads are getting a successful run together which is pleasing, performances are going in the right direction and the principles we're trying to put in are going in the right direction," he told The Star. "We're ticking those boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Today went alright, we started off brightly. We've had a habit of creating numerous chances in the first 20 minutes or so and not being able to see the game off. We got a sucker punch for them to equalise and we deserved what we got out of the game but we should have had a lot more goals."

Bright performances from Favor Onukwuli and Jay Buchan were among the catalysts for a handsome Wednesday win. Asked whether Wednesday could win the league in the face of their rivals' position of strength, Holdsworth said honestly: "I think it'll be a tough ask.