Ex-Sheffield Wednesday attacker left clubless after local rivals' decisions

Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Andre Green, is on the lookout for a new club after Rotherham United’s decision to release him.

Green, who played 15 times for the Owls in 2021 before leaving for Slovan Bratislava, is among four players released by the Millers as the end of the 2024/25 campaign draws to a close, while Mallik Wilks - and their other loanees - have been thanked for their efforts this season. Green played 26 games for Rotherham, getting seven goals and assists.

“12 players were set to reach the end of their current deals at the end of June with four of those now confirmed to depart the club,” they explained. “Andre Green, Alex MacDonald, Dillon Phillips and Jake Hull will all leave for pastures new, with the thanks of everyone at Rotherham United for their efforts whilst contracted at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Meanwhile, options to extend the deals of three of those players – Jack Holmes, Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres, who had previously been set to see their contracts reach a conclusion in June 2025 – have had options to automatically extend them by a further year triggered by the club.

Andre Green will be a free agent this summer

“Negotiations remain ongoing with the remaining five as Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Hamish Douglas, Joshua Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin have all had offers placed on the table to extend their stays on renewed terms. Updates will be provided on the outcome of those discussions when they reach a conclusion.

“Our four loan players have now all returned to their parent clubs, and again, do so with the gratitude of everyone here at Rotherham United for their efforts during their temporary stints.”

Meanwhile, Wednesdayites continue their wait for the Owls’ retained list as the end of contracts draw ever closer, with at least 15 players coming to the end of their respective deals.

