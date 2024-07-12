Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom 'involved' over transfer of French defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion are reported to be ‘involved’ in the potential signing of French defender Mickaël Nadé.

Central defence is a position Sheffield Wednesday are known to be looking at as they seek to continue summer transfer window momentum that has seen them make eight additions already - and reports in France have suggested they are keen to add a promotion-winning French defender to their new cohort.

Respected French sports news outlet L’Equipe believe 25-year-old centre-half Mickaël Nadé is a figure of interest to Wednesday, who played an important role in the promotion effort of AS Saint-Étienne from Ligue 2 last time out. The newly-promoted side are said to still be hopeful of re-signing Nadé, who has played at top tier level and has also represented Quevilly-Rouen on loan.

Not for the first time this summer, West Bromwich Albion are said to be rivalling Wednesday for a player. The report claims both the Owls and the Baggies are ‘involved in the matter’ as Saint-Étienne seek to refresh terms with their six-foot-one youth product. The same article says both Championship clubs ‘appreciate the profile of the very solid central defender’.

Wednesday are known to be looking to strengthen in defence. Talks to bring popular youngster Di’Shon Bernard back to S6 are ongoing. The signing of Nadé would represent the second raiding of a promoted Ligue 2 side this summer for the Owls after that of Yan Valery from Angers. Wednesday are expected to unveil former West Brom midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah in the coming days.