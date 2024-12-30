Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millwall have a new manager, and he’s one that knows Sheffield Wednesday very well indeed...

The Lions have been on the lookout for a new boss ever since Neil Harris’ decision to leave the club earlier this month, and now it has been confirmed that Alex Neil - formerly of Sunderland and Stoke City - has been chosen as the man to take over.

One of Neil’s first games in charge at his new club will see him take on the Owls for a 16th time - more than any other club in his managerial career - while Sheffield United will only take on the currently 13th-placed outfit at the beginning of April.

Millwall chairman, James Berylson, was very pleased with the appointment, telling the club’s official website, “We’re excited to welcome Alex to the club. Having met with him over the last couple of weeks, I have really enjoyed his passion and energy for the role.

“We have a clear vision and strategy at the club that Alex is aligned with, and he has some really exciting ideas of how we can progress with those objectives and ambitions together across the entire club.

“All our support is there for Alex, and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us. I, alongside everybody at Millwall, wish him the very best as our new head coach.”

Millwall take on Oxford United on New Years’ Day, and Neil will be hoping to get off to a strong start following a run of nine games where they have won only once.