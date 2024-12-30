Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United's Championship rivals announce 'exciting' new manager

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Millwall have a new manager, and he’s one that knows Sheffield Wednesday very well indeed...

The Lions have been on the lookout for a new boss ever since Neil Harris’ decision to leave the club earlier this month, and now it has been confirmed that Alex Neil - formerly of Sunderland and Stoke City - has been chosen as the man to take over.

One of Neil’s first games in charge at his new club will see him take on the Owls for a 16th time - more than any other club in his managerial career - while Sheffield United will only take on the currently 13th-placed outfit at the beginning of April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Millwall chairman, James Berylson, was very pleased with the appointment, telling the club’s official website, “We’re excited to welcome Alex to the club. Having met with him over the last couple of weeks, I have really enjoyed his passion and energy for the role.

“We have a clear vision and strategy at the club that Alex is aligned with, and he has some really exciting ideas of how we can progress with those objectives and ambitions together across the entire club.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All our support is there for Alex, and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us. I, alongside everybody at Millwall, wish him the very best as our new head coach.”

Millwall take on Oxford United on New Years’ Day, and Neil will be hoping to get off to a strong start following a run of nine games where they have won only once.

Related topics:Championship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice