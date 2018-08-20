Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer rumours: Forestieri's future in doubt | Luhukay wants a defender | Wilder confident of signings | Blades unlikely to pursue Gallagher

Have your say

Here's the latest transfer rumours from around the web involving Sheffield's clubs...

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a defender after their transfer embargo was lifted at the weekend.

Fernando Forestieri and Sam Gallagher

The sale of Jack Hunt to Bristol City and their recent defensive frailties in Championship outings has made signing a new centre-back on loan is a priority for manager Jos Luhukay.

Injuries to Adam Reach, Joost Van Aken, Lucas Joao and Morgan Fox have also left the Dutchman with a lack of depth in his squad during a congested fixture schedule.

Work will also begin to sort contracts for a number of the Owls' key players, including Barry Bannan, Lucas Joao and Gary Hooper who would all be without a club next summer as things stand.

But, the Yorkshire Post claim star striker Fernando Forestieri's future at Hillsborough still isn't certain as radio reports continue to link him with the exit. The loan to buy window is still open until the end of the month

Meanwhile at Sheffield United, Chris Wilder is confident of bringing in signings before the end of the window.

The Blades boss said earlier last week that he was hopeful of getting a player in before the weekend, but that didn't materialise in time for their win over Norwich.

Wilder's search for a striker continues, but United are reportedly out of the race for Southampton's Sam Gallagher as he is too expensive.

The south coast club want a reported £8million for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Championship strugglers Birmingham City.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Middlesbrough are fighting it out with Aston Villa and West Brom for the loan signing of Crystal Palace full back Joel Ward (Various)

Boro have also been linked with Southampton full-back Matt Targett (Yorkshire Post)

Frank Lampard has not ruled out adding more players to his squad during the loan window (Derbyshire Live)

Reading are close to confirming the loan signing of Swansea's Nathan Dyer (Birmingham Live)