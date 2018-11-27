Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United: team news and transfer rumours as Owls prepare to play Bolton and Blades take on Brentford tonight | 27 November

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are in action tonight as the Blades take on Brentford and the Owls look to bag a vital three points against Bolton.

Keep track of all the latest team news and transfer rumours on our live blog.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday live

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday live