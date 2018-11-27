Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United: team news and transfer rumours as Owls prepare to play Bolton and Blades take on Brentford tonight | 27 November Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are in action tonight as the Blades take on Brentford and the Owls look to bag a vital three points against Bolton. Keep track of all the latest team news and transfer rumours on our live blog. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday live Positive Jos Luhukay sets Sheffield Wednesday target ahead of vital Bolton Wanderers duel