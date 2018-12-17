Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: reaction after Owls and Blades defeats and venue cancels Wednesday fan forum | 17 December

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are reflecting on a difficult weekend in the Championship after both sides were on the wrong end of 2-1 results.

Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog.

Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder

Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder