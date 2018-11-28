Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: news and transfer rumours as both Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder celebrate vital mid-week wins | 28 November Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday earned a win in last night's mid-week matches against Brentford and Bolton respectively. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog. Tom Lees and Oliver Norwood Sheffield Wednesday: Owls writer Dom Howson gives his verdict after win over Bolton