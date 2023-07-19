Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporter groups have praised local non-league side Hallam FC for taking swift action against a player alleged to have spread homophobic material online.

The West Sheffield club was formed in 1860 and is known as the second oldest football club in the world and play at the oldest-known stadium on the planet in Sandygate Road.

In a club statement shared online on Wednesday afternoon, Hallam stated: "Earlier today, we were made aware of a player sharing anti LGBTQ+ content on Twitter.

"We are inclusive football club and will continue to be. After discussions within the club, we have taken swift action and the player has moved on.

"Furthermore, the club now see the matter as closed and no further comments will be made."

Hallam FC is the second oldest club in football (Image: Getty Images)

The club made no reference to the nature of the 'anti LGBTQ+ content' being shared or the player behind the account.

The swift and decisive action from the club, which plays its football in the ninth tier, reached football fans both in Sheffield and across the country with many praising the club for setting an example.

Sheffield Wednesday's independent LGBTQ+ supporters group Rainbow Owls replied: "We find this great to see this prompt & decisive action to reassure LGBTQ+ fans of both Hallam FC & the entire footballing community. Amazing to see a local club continue to create an inclusive environment."

Meanwhile, Sheffield United LGBTQ+ supporters group Rainbow Blades said: "This swift & decisive action will reassure LGBTQ+ fans of Hallam FC & the wider footballing community. Great to see one of our local clubs walk the walk & continue to create an inclusive environment at Sandygate."

Football fans from clubs such as Newcastle United and Manchester United also complimented the 'model club'. One user said: "As the secretary of Garforth Town who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I applaud Hallam's swift action on this because homophobia has no place in football."

