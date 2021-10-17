Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United handed home ties in first round of FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United have both been handed home ties in the first round of the FA Cup.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 2:06 pm
Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United kick off this season's FA Cup journey at home (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Owls will host the Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough, while the Millers will face Bromley at the New York Stadium across the weekend of November 5-8.

Wednesday say that ticket information for the Pilgrims game will be confirmed in due course. The Owls last met Plymouth in League One last month, with Argyle running out 3-0 winners at Home Park.

A total of 32 non-league clubs will enter the FA Cup at the first-round stage, with winners at this stage banking £22,629 in prize money.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

First-round draw in full:

1 Bradford City v Exeter City

2 Sunderland v Mansfield Town

3 Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United

4 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

5 Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City

6 Carlisle United v Horsham

7 Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth

8 Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

9 Rotherham United v Bromley

10 Portsmouth v Harrow Borough

11 Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

12 Morecambe v Newport County

13 Banbury United v Barrow

14 Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

15 AFC Sudbury v Colchester United

16 Northampton Town v Cambridge United

17 Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City v Forest Green

18 Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town

19 Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

20 Chesterfield v Southend United

21 Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County

22 Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town

23 Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors

24 Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

25 York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton

26 Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic

27 AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley

28 Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham

29 Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers

30 King's Lynn Town v Walsall

31 Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town

32 Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County

33 Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville

34 Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

35 Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers

36 Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United

37 Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage

38 Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea

39 Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

40 Marske United or Gateshead v Altrincham

BromleyHillsboroughMansfield Town