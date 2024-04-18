Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals were not consulted over the now confirmed FA Cup changes for next season and beyond. The FA have confirmed that there will be significant changes to the competition next season, with replays being scrapped from the first round onwards.

As part of a deal with the Premier League, the top tier will pay an additional £33million towards grassroots football and have breaks in their schedule to drive audiences towards certain FA Cup rounds, including the final, which will be played one week before the final Premier League weekend.

In return, the Premier League clubs have got their wish, with replays now being scrapped from the first round onwards, which previously they were in play until the fifth round. Premier League clubs - and particularly those competing in Europe - have regularly voiced concerns over overcrowded schedules and the role FA Cup replays play in that.

While the funding will be welcomed, many small clubs have been left outraged due to the loss of money they will have to deal with going forward. Many small clubs relied on, not only away draws against bigger clubs, but replays against those clubs in the event of an upset draw in the initial ties, and that’s because clubs get an even split of gate receipts.

Following the news of the changes, Tranmere Rovers vice-chairman Nicola Palios has said EFL clubs were not consulted prior to the changes, with the FA and Premier League striking a deal between them. He wrote on X: “729 teams compete in the @TheFACup. Why is its format being dictated by the @premierleague who represent c.3% of them? Why were @EFL clubs not given a say? Why is the EPL even dictating whether replays are allowed in rounds they don’t participate in? Protest is needed! #FACup.”