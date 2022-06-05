Kyle Hudlin, 21, has reportedly been on the watchlist of Wednesday for some months, having been widely linked to have been of interest to the Hillsborough club last summer.

Other clubs including Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and even Manchester City have been said to have been keeping an eye on the unique youngster, who is contracted to midlands side Solihull Moors of the National League.

In and out of the side for much of the season, he featured heavily in Moors’ second half run that saw them to the play-off final courtesy of a 3-1 win over Chesterfield last week.

And on the stroke of half-time in that London Stadium play-off final against a Grimsby Town team whose club captain is former Owls midfielder Giles Coke, Hudlin headed home to give Moors the lead, following it up with a ‘Peter Crouch robot’ celebration that got football fans talking on social media.

Grimsby equalised through John McAtee in the second half and James Maguire-Drew scored in extra time to put the Mariners back into the Football League after relegation from League Two last time out.

Hudlin – who as recently as the start of the 2020/21 season was trialling with non-league Guiseley – is the tallest footballer in the top five leagues of English football, standing three inches taller than former Wednesday giant Atdhe Nuhiu.