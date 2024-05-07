Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, and indeed Sheffield United’s rivals next season, have made the surprise decision to sack their manager just days after the season concluded. Hull City have sacked Liam Rosenior in one of the most surprising decisions of the season, with the Tigers continuing their trend of enraging supporters with big decisions.

Rosenior had been in charge on Humberside side November 2022 and he managed an impressive job this season despite missing out on the play-offs. Rosenior was twice nominated for manager of the month and was among the nominees for manager of the season.

The Tigers missed out on the play-offs on the final day with defeat to Plymouth Argyle, though their goal difference meant it would have been near-impossible for them to get in on the final day anyway, with West Brom taking care of business rather comfortably.

Rosenior detailed how players were left ‘in tears’ after missing out on the top six, but Hull fans were generally pleased with the season upon reflection, given poor performance from the club over recent years.

Just days after the season, Rosenior has been handed his P45, according to multiple reports, and the reasons have not yet been made clear. The 39-year-old was only given a new contract covering three years late last year, and that contract decision will go down as a very costly one for Hull given this sacking decision.