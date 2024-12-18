Former Southampton striker, Charlie Austin, thinks that Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, would be a ‘great fit’ for the Saints.

Austin, who worked with Röhl during his time as assistant to Hasenhüttl at St. Mary’s, was speaking about the Saints’ managerial hunt after they parted ways with Russell Martin over the weekend, and reserved high praise for the German when recalling the work that he did in his last stint on the south coast.

He told The Football News Show, “For now I think they’re going to look at it and appoint someone that looks onto next season - in the Championship - and who is the best person to bring them back up… I don’t know (who would be best) there are a lot of managers out there, but the big one that got let go from Coventry is Mark Robins, he did a fantastic job there again and again and again, season after season.

“Yes, David Moyes is out there, but does he want to manage in the Championship? Danny Röhl was there at Southampton when I was there, he came in with Ralph Hasenhüttl, and he was a fantastic assistant coach - to be honest with you he did most of the stuff. Ralph just kind of dictated when he came into the middle after we’d been told by Danny.

“Look, he’s done a great job at Sheffield Wednesday, but I think it might be a tough ask to get him away from there depending on how much compensation would need to be paid.

“He was the one who was full press who wanted to win the ball back high up the pitch, and got the team as fit as possible, that’s how he helped Ralph go forward. You’ve seen that at Sheffield Wednesday, it does take time and it is a process when you want to play that certain way - because you’ve got to have the right players for it. They’re moving forward, he’s done a fantastic job there and I think he’d be a great fit for the football club, but that all comes down to finances and how you’d get him out.”

Röhl is currently one of the favourites for the position alongside the likes of Carlos Corberan and Kasper Hjulmand, however there have been mixed reports about how far down the line things have gone with the Owls boss, who was at training as usual on Tuesday amid speculation over his future.