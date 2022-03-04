Sheffield Wednesday among the big movers in EFL fan engagement study

The latest ‘Think Fan Engagement’ study, carried out by Fan Insights, centres on data collected during the 2020/21 season. It was released this week and put the Owls in 64th place out of the 92 clubs that participated in the EFL last season.

It is a steep rise on the 2019/20 report released in May last year, that saw Wednesday ranked as the second-lowest club in the EFL ahead of only Swindon Town, who stay bottom.

The club made clear last year that they expected an improvement in their position after their commitment to opening up new avenues of fan involvement, including the formation of the Supporter Engagement Panel.

The study is based on evidence of three central indicators; Dialogue, Governance and Transparency and considers factors such as existence and regularity of fan forums, whether fans or fan groups are placed in positions of power at clubs and the reporting of meetings to the public.

Wednesday raised their total score in the study to 65 out of 240 from just 20 last year, with their ranking for Transparency inflated from a score of zero to a score of 15.

For the third year running, League Two Exeter City were ranked highest in the study, with Cambridge United and Carlisle United second and third.