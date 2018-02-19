Sheffield Wednesday: Almen Abdi and Tom Lees step up comebacks after injury in U23s draw with Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday's goalless Under-23s clash with Hull City at Middlewood Road this afternoon offered the opportunity for senior figures Tom Lees and Almen Abdi to sharpen up.

In what proved to be a fairly dull contest at the Owls' training base, Wednesday can feel the more deflated with Tigers goalkeeper Will Mannion producing three fine saves to dent Wednesday's hopes of securing a first home win since November.

Nevertheless, it was enough to move Wednesday back to the joint-top of the PDL2 North.

Amongst the young side that Neil Thompson fielded, Lees and Abdi both featured. Lees stored a confidence-boosting 90 minutes under his belt while Abdi played for an hour.

Here's how the duo got on...

TOM LEES: Featuring for the second Under-23's match in a week, Lees stepped up his road to recovery following a lengthy groin injury.

Wednesday U23's keeper Dan Wallis punches clear from a corner

After completing 60 minutes and bagging a goal against Huddersfield last Monday, Lees managed the full 90 on this occasion.

And the centre-back didn't fail to show his experience. Playing in the middle of a back three alongside Connor O'Grady and Liam Williams, the former Lees man lead by example.

He defended what little came his way and looked confident striding out from the back playing some nice passes and looking to make attacks begin.

All in all, it was a solid afternoon's work for the former Leeds United man as he edges closer to a first-team comeback.

Hull's Abel Hernandez flicks the ball towards goal

ALMEN ABDI: Playing for the first time since suffering a muscular problem back in December, Abdi made his long awaited comeback against the Tigers, claiming a valuable 60 minutes.

The midfielder, who has struggled with injuries and fitness since joining the Owls from Watford in July 2016, did, however, show his qualities here, albeit against a young, inexperienced Tigers team.

He was making things tick in the midfield as he sat in a sightly deeper role alongside Connor Kirby.

The Swiss midfielder showed great vision and technique throughout, sending out wonderful balls to the flanks.

It proved to be a positive hour for the midfielder as he looks to try and get his career back on track.

Delighted with the duo's contributions, Owls Under-23s boss Neil Thompson was quick to point out how valuable those minutes will be as they stepped up their recoveries.

"They're great professionals," said Thompson. "They need to get minutes under their belts.

"Tom played for us last week at Huddersfield for about 60 minutes and he got 90 today so that will do him the world of good.

"It was Almen's first bit of football for a while and he got himself a good hour in and I am sure that will be a great benefit to both of them."