The ticket details for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Swansea City later this month have been confirmed.

Travel-hardy Owls supporters will make their second long trip to South Wales in just a few weeks for a September 23 Championship clash following a late 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on August 26.

They’ll hope to reverse that result, which follows their return to Hillsborough the weekend before and a clash with Ipswich Town.

Wednesday have been awarded an away allocation of 1,971 tickets for the match.

Regular adult tickets are priced at £32.50, with concessions including armed forces at £20, under 18 tickets priced at £14.50 and under-11s at £11.

The opening TPP threshold has been set at 850 points.

Wednesday fans have not visited the Swansea.com Stadium since a December 2018 when Bersant Celina came off the bench to create one, score one and earn the win after the Owls went 1-0 up through Marco Matias’ opener.

It proved to be Jos Luhukay’s final match as Wednesday manager - made memorable for an explosive post-match press engagement that saw the Dutchman swear at a BBC Sheffield reporter.

The Owls have been to Swansea twice since - earning a win and a draw - though both were held behind closed doors in the midst of football’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match is set to be Wednesday’s first meeting with Swans manager Michael Duff since he was manager of Barnsley in May’s League One play-off final.