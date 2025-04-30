Sheffield Wednesday wages and a long summer ahead - All Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday face a busy summer ahead, and as they head into their final game of the season there are plenty of questions to be asked.
On this week's edition of All Wednesday we talk about Wednesday's latest wild week - with protests, takeover talk, player wage latest, and what could be a long summer ahead. Alex Miller joins us.
There’s also an interview with the chair of the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, Ian Bennett, and we chat about how things went down in Hillsborough as fans marched ahead of the Portsmouth clash.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
