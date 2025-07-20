Discussing Sheffield Wednesday's latest hammer blow - All Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in chaos, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better after Michael Smith and Josh Windass moved on for free.

The loss of Smith and Windass is the latest blow in a summer of blows, with both of them now able to find another club of their choosing after it a mutual termination of their contracts was agreed.

Wednesday are in a real state at present, with the club still under embargo by the English Football League due to transfer fees owed to other clubs, and are in the middle of a three-window fee restriction. Question marks remain over the manager, there are concerns that other players could follow out of the exit door, and things are generally not looking good for the season ahead.

This week we’re joined by Alex Miller to discuss the latest goings-on at Hillsborough, and once more we’re not short of things to talk about...

