Sheffield Wednesday: ‘All Wednesday’ film poised for final public showing

A film that documents what it means to support Sheffield Wednesday is set for its final public showing in the city tonight.

'All Wednesday' was produced by Wednesdayite Matt Exton in partnership with the club.

The movie is the first of its kind dedicated entirely to the supporters of a football club.

It was screened at the Showroom Cinema in September and formed part of Wednesday's 150th anniversary celebrations.

It was met with a standing ovation as the credits rolled and is now set for a swansong showing at the University of Sheffield's Film Unit.

Sheffield Wednesday: ‘All Wednesday’ film rounded off the Owls’ anniversary celebrations with a bang

However, fans wanting to attend tongiht's screening are out of luck as tickets were snapped up and subsequently sold out.

However, Exton has said that he hopes to release the film online through YouTube or Vimeo later this year.

