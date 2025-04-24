Trophy on the motorway and Sheffield Wednesday's Cardiff takeover - This week's All Wednesday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
David Lucas’ time at Sheffield Wednesday is probably best remembered for his role in the 2005 play-off success that ended at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.
On this week’s edition of All Wednesday we’re joined by promotion-winning former Owls stopper, who discusses Cardiff 2005, that group of lads, and signing for the Owls three times.
Lucas, who first joined the club in 2003, went on to play 80 appearances in the SWFC colours during his time at Hillsborough, and says that he resonated with the club and the city during his time alongside the likes of Lee Bullen, JP McGovern and Glenn Whelan.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.