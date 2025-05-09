Sheffield Wednesday will bid farewell to some modern day heroes this summer, with some big players set to depart.

It’s understood that at least 15 senior contracts will expire at the end of June, and while there has not yet been any word on the club’s retained list just yet, there are expected to be a number that have now played their final game in Owls colours.

As things stand only a couple of players will remain at Hillsborough next season from the group that made history with their play-off comeback and subsequent promotion in 2022/23, though that is - of course - subject to change based on who does and doesn’t get new deals.

Wholesale summer changes are part and parcel of life at Hillsborough these days, but with the end of that particular era it will feel a bit different. For Wednesday journalists, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, it’ll certainly come with a tinge of sadness. They spoke about it on this week’s edition of All Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s changing squad

“We’re in a very privileged but very odd position where we’re on the edge of everything,” Alex said. “We’re peering in to a large extent… So the times you get to spend with them in a more personable setting are a real highlight, a real privilege. Things like preseason, bumping into people by the pool and having a chat, and at the end of the promotion season we were lucky to spend a bit of time with the bulk of that squad. Whether that be civic receptions or West Street until whatever time in the morning!

“But you grow an admiration for them as people, that maybe some supporters don’t get to see as much. Bumping into families, seeing kids growing up… It’s about building relationships so they feel comfortable with you, so from a work point of view that poses challenges if there’s a big turnover in the squad. We’ll wait and see.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.