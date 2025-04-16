Sheffield Wednesday's future is full of unknowns - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
What lies ahead for Sheffield Wednesday is very up in the air, and their season on the field is meandering as well.

Over the last few weeks there have been issues surrounding unpaid wages, fans have taken to protesting against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership once again, and there’s lots happening at youth level regarding who stays and who goes this summer ahead of another rejig at Middlewood Road.

On this week’s All Wednesday we’re back with Alex Miller in the midst of it all, where we talk about the club’s future, and the uncertainty around it, as well as some of the Owls’ up-and-coming players.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, meanwhile, for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

