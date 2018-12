A number of Owls players will be out of contract at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and will then be available to other clubs as free agents if they are not offered new deals at the club first. Here's the Wednesday players that will be out of contract at the end of the season...

1. Gary Hooper The 30-year-old is yet to feature for the first team this season and will be a free agent if he is not offered a new deal before the end of the campaign. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Almen Abdi Another Wednesday player who has been affected by injury in his time at Hillsborough, Abdi could leave for free when his current deal expires in June. 0 Buy a Photo

3. George Boyd Recently got on the score sheet for the under-23s but has had limited chances under Jos Luhukay. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Marco Matias Matias has said he would like to return to Portugal once his time at Hillsborough is over, but could that be as soon as this summer? It all depends on whether the Oels offer him a new contract before then... 0 Buy a Photo

View more