Sheffield Wednesday have paid tribute to club legend, Alan Finney, who has passed away at the age of 91.

The former Owls winger, who is in the club’s top three all-time appearance-makers, played for the first team between 1951 and 1966, helping the club to numerous pieces of silverware along the way. His career has been described as ‘unrivalled’.

“Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Alan Finney,” the club said. “Alan died aged 91, surrounded by his devoted family, on Wednesday afternoon. The gifted winger served the Owls with distinction for almost 20 years, making a total of 504 appearances and scoring 88 goals. Alan joined Wednesday straight from school as a 15-year-old member of the ground staff and went on to enjoy an unrivalled career on the field.

RIP Alan Finney

“He made his SWFC debut against Chelsea in 1951 and would claim a post-war appearance record as an outfield player. His final appearance in blue and white was on New Year’s Day 1966 against Leeds. Alan remains in third place on the Owls’ all-time list behind Andrew Wilson (546) and Jack Brown (507). The talented wideman was a huge favourite in these parts, and an automatic starter between 1951 and the mid-1960s.

“He helped Wednesday to three Division Two championships – in 1952, 1955 and 1959 – and was an ever-present in the 1960/61 season when the Owls finished runners-up in the top tier to the legendary Tottenham team. Alan was honoured on the international stage with England and played in the very first Three Lions’ Under-23 international, against Italy in 1954. Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

