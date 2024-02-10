Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Akin Famewo and Momo Diaby both hobbled out of the second half of the clash, with Frenchman Diaby appearing to be in particular pain when he was replaced by Will Vaulks on 63 minutes. Star performer Famewo has battled a minor issue in recent weeks and had to be taken off 13 minutes later.

The Owls will travel to take on league leaders Leicester City on Tuesday evening and with other players out, Röhl did not appear to be majorly concerned over the early prognosis of those knocks - though they will be monitored in the coming days. The Leicester match may well see another rotation in some areas of the Wednesday line-up as the German coach seeks to retain the high-intensity style of play that has served them well when at their best.

"We will have a look," Röhl said. "We have training, recovery and treatments, we have all the information and then I can take the information. You will see on Tuesday who is available and who is not. Recovery is a really key thing at the moment.

"Hopefully everybody can play again. You saw how we changed the team, in my mind I had other ideas. We brought fresh legs and all-in-all you could see after the starting team at Coventry. I am really convinced that if I hadn't changed the players like this then it would have been tough today. If you see the players today, they were empty and gave everything. With our style of football and our direction we need our legs, our mind to go again and again. In the last two weeks we have had every three days a game and next week is the same."

Diaby played as a shielding midfielder in the Birmingham clash, a role that allowed Barry Bannan to play higher up the pitch and dovetail with the likes of Ian Poveda and Marvin Johnson. It was a switch-up that proved fruitful on the night with all three players causing problems from either side of the pitch.