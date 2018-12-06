Sheffield Wednesday aim to turn around their fortunes over the busy festive period 

Tom Lees believes Sheffield Wednesday are going to require their whole squad to combat the hectic Christmas period.

The Owls play seven matches over the next month, starting at home to South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United on Saturday.

Before the end of the year, Wednesday will also face Swansea City, Preston North End, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Jos Luhukay's troops take on Birmingham City in their first fixture of 2019 before hosting League One side Luton Town in the FA Cup third round.

Lees, writing in his programmes notes ahead of the Rotherham showdown, said: "Fixtures are to start coming thick and fast now over Christmas and it will give the whole squad a chance at some point to show what they can bring to the table when given their opportunity.

"We can pick up points quickly over the festive schedule due to the consistency of the games and that can be our only aim, starting Saturday.

"Rotherham will enter the game wholeheartedly willing to do everything they can to win this local derby and we must have the same attitude from the off.

"We need to get a win then back to hard work as one win doesn’t change anything….we have to carry on in this way until things start to turn around."

Lees accepts the Owls have to cut out the defensive mistakes which have blighted their season if they are to put some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the bottom three. Wednesday currently lie just five points above the relegation zone.

But the Owls will be looking to record back-to-back home victories for the first time since August when they host the 20th-placed Millers.

