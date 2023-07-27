Sheffield Wednesday’s next transfer addition will be completed imminently, according to a report in the Spanish media.

The Owls’ pursuit of Sporting Gijon right-back Pol Valentín has been something of an open secret, with manager Xisco admitting the club were hoping to bring the 26-year-old to Hillsborough ‘as fast as possible’.

The report, published by Iberian football outlet Killer Asturias on Thursday evening, went as far as to claim that Valentín would ‘become a Sheffield Wednesday player in the next few hours’ after the two clubs had agreed a deal in principle earlier this week.

It is claimed Gijon will receive a ‘small financial amount’ in exchange for Valentín, who barring any late hiccups will become Wednesday’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Reece James, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher.

The former Valencia B player is thought to have said goodbye to his Gijon teammates. The Star understands he has landed in England ahead of the completion of his move.

Valentín is the third player Xisco has brought to the club since he replaced Darren Moore as Owls coach. Having previously worked with Delgado at Gimnàstic and with Fletcher at Watford, he will also be the third player well-known to the Owls coach to sign on.

The Spanish pair have previous experience together from Xisco’s interim management spell at Pobla de Mafumet in 2017.

Speaking after Wednesday’s friendly defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, the Owls boss said on transfers: “We are working every day to try to bring players in tomorrow, then tomorrow, then tomorrow.