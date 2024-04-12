Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a matter of course and in the quest for transparency in club spending, the governing body publish the total fees handed over by clubs to official intermediaries each season. The latest figures - which cover the period from 1 February 2023 to 1 February 2024 and essentially take in the last two transfer windows - show Wednesday to be the second-lowest spenders on such fees since their return to the Championship.

The Owls spent £508,562 on fees in that time, with only near-neighbours Rotherham United (£440,671) spending less. The numbers rise exponentially through the division in yet another example of the financial disparities between clubs.

The division’s highest spenders are the Owls’ Yorkshire rivals Leeds United - relegated from the Premier League last season - who handed over a whopping £13,287,748 to agents in the last two transfer windows. For reference, Wednesday’s record transfer fee paid is believed to have been somewhere in the region of £8m in 2017.

Wednesday and Rotherham are two of only six clubs to have shelled out less than £1m on the fees. Behind top spenders Leeds sit the two other relegated top tier sides in Leicester City (£8,113,789) and Southampton (£7,537,386). In total, an eye-watering £61,340,767 was spent on agent fees throughout the second tier.

It is a figure dwarfed by the fees spent in the Premier League of course, which scale £409,592,929. Big-spending Chelsea are the biggest agent fee spenders in the country, handing over £75,140,524 in the last two windows.

A full run-down of the fees spent in the Championship is as follows;

BIRMINGHAM CITY 1,115,393

BLACKBURN ROVERS 893,589

BRISTOL CITY 896,854

CARDIFF CITY 1,397,061

COVENTRY CITY 1,834,865

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1,151,163

HULL CITY 2,101,758

IPSWICH TOWN 1,263,523

LEEDS UNITED 13,287,748

LEICESTER CITY 8,113,789

MIDDLESBROUGH 1,444,183

MILLWALL 682,948

NORWICH CITY 4,276,648

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE 586,849

PRESTON NORTH END 1,157,313

QUEENS PARK RANGERS 1,053,640

ROTHERHAM UNITED 440,671

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 508,562

SOUTHAMPTON 7,537,386

STOKE CITY 2,087,333

SUNDERLAND 1,606,021

SWANSEA CITY 1,034,658

WATFORD 4,693,267

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2,175,545