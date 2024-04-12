How much Sheffield Wednesday spent on agent fees compared to the rest of the Championship
As a matter of course and in the quest for transparency in club spending, the governing body publish the total fees handed over by clubs to official intermediaries each season. The latest figures - which cover the period from 1 February 2023 to 1 February 2024 and essentially take in the last two transfer windows - show Wednesday to be the second-lowest spenders on such fees since their return to the Championship.
The Owls spent £508,562 on fees in that time, with only near-neighbours Rotherham United (£440,671) spending less. The numbers rise exponentially through the division in yet another example of the financial disparities between clubs.
The division’s highest spenders are the Owls’ Yorkshire rivals Leeds United - relegated from the Premier League last season - who handed over a whopping £13,287,748 to agents in the last two transfer windows. For reference, Wednesday’s record transfer fee paid is believed to have been somewhere in the region of £8m in 2017.
Wednesday and Rotherham are two of only six clubs to have shelled out less than £1m on the fees. Behind top spenders Leeds sit the two other relegated top tier sides in Leicester City (£8,113,789) and Southampton (£7,537,386). In total, an eye-watering £61,340,767 was spent on agent fees throughout the second tier.
It is a figure dwarfed by the fees spent in the Premier League of course, which scale £409,592,929. Big-spending Chelsea are the biggest agent fee spenders in the country, handing over £75,140,524 in the last two windows.
A full run-down of the fees spent in the Championship is as follows;
BIRMINGHAM CITY 1,115,393
BLACKBURN ROVERS 893,589
BRISTOL CITY 896,854
CARDIFF CITY 1,397,061
COVENTRY CITY 1,834,865
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 1,151,163
HULL CITY 2,101,758
IPSWICH TOWN 1,263,523
LEEDS UNITED 13,287,748
LEICESTER CITY 8,113,789
MIDDLESBROUGH 1,444,183
MILLWALL 682,948
NORWICH CITY 4,276,648
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE 586,849
PRESTON NORTH END 1,157,313
QUEENS PARK RANGERS 1,053,640
ROTHERHAM UNITED 440,671
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 508,562
SOUTHAMPTON 7,537,386
STOKE CITY 2,087,333
SUNDERLAND 1,606,021
SWANSEA CITY 1,034,658
WATFORD 4,693,267
WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2,175,545
TOTAL 61,340,767