Aden Flint may be 36 years old, but the former Sheffield Wednesday defender may still have another promotion in him.

Flint, who had two stints with the Owls and played a huge role in the Miracle of Hillsborough prior to Wednesday earning promotion out of League One in 2023, is now with Walsall as they look to try and climb out of League Two this season - and things are going well as they find themselves top of the table with 12 games played.

The towering centre back has been ever-present as he wears the captain’s armband for the Saddlers, and though a drew with Crawley Town over the weekend was not the ideal result, it marked a humongous milestone for the defender...

He’s come a long way since turning out for Alfreton Town in the Conference North, and the Crawley game saw him hit 600 professional appearances and his 700th career appearance. Just 25 of them were for the Owls, but his time at S6 will be remembered fondly.

And he’ll be hoping that his latest season can result in a sixth promotion having previously achieved it with Alfreton, Swindon Town, Bristol City and Mansfield Town as well as Wednesday. If he can help Walsall pull it off then it’ll be three in his last four seasons - which would be quite the accomplishment.

Taking to Instagram after his latest milestone, the former Owl said, “Proud to make 600 professional appearances, and my 700th career game yesterday… Good point away from home.”

Amongst those who sought to congratulate him in the comments were ex-Wednesday teammates, Liam Palmer, George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson, all of whom will have enjoyed their time playing alongside him. Although maybe none more than Palmer, who was set up by the defender for his most famous Hillsborough goal.