Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Adam Reach, is once again on the lookout for a new club after it was revealed that he was leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

Reach, who recently turned 32, joined the Chairboys on a short-term deal earlier this season, going on to play 14 League One games for them as they reached the play-offs before being narrowly beaten by Charlton Athletic in the semifinals.

Now, with their season over, Wycombe have confirmed their retained list ahead of the 2025/26, with the ex-Owl one of 10 players who will be moving on when their current deals expire. Another former Wednesday man, Tyreeq Bakinson, remains under contract.

Adam Reach will soon be a free agent

Chief Football Officer Dan Rice, as part of the statement, “We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to the 10 players who are leaving us this summer, along with the five loan players who have made a real impact during their time with us. During the planning stages for a new season, difficult decisions need to be made and it is with a heavy heart that we part ways with players who’ve given everything for the club and rightly earned the respect and admiration of their team-mates and the supporters...

“Adam was a really useful and versatile addition to the squad in January and performed well in the games he played, while for Taylor, Christie, Luca and Jack, they have benefitted greatly from time out on loan and it’s now the right moment in their careers for them to pursue first-team football elsewhere which isn’t something we can guarantee them here.”

Reach joined the Owls in a multi-million pound deal from Middlesbrough in 2016, going on to play 230 times for the club before leaving in 2021. He got 58 goals and assists.