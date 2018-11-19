Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach says Owls’ players are all in it together

Adam Reach insists Sheffield Wednesday's squad remain tight-knit after a recent rocky spell for the club.

The Owls have gone five games without a win and have been subject to plenty of criticism from supporters.

That subsided when they put in a much-improved showing last time out, as they earned a point against Sheffield United following a sorry spell of four straight defeats.

Star midfielder Reach says the whole squad remains together and that there are no factions developing after what has been a testing season so far.

"The togetherness of the squad is still there," said the 25-year-old.

"There is no divide.

"The players who aren't involved in the squad are still working hard.

"We see them all in training. They are all working hard because they are still itching that opportunity to get back in the team and help them out.

"We are all teammates, we are all friends and we all come in to work towards one aim and that is to improve as a team and as individuals.

"We have all been in the game long enough to know there is no point in dividing the squad because it doesn't help anyone.

"We are all together in this."

Reach also shed light on how the squad, and Cameron Dawson in particular, reacted following the recent home loss to Norwich.

A section of Wednesday fans chanted the name of Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson - two senior players who have been frozen out by manager Jos Luhukay - during the 4-0 reversal.

Owls' stopper Dawson has since admitted that he heard the chants but says he batted them off and that they did not affect him.

Reach says that supporters have a right to vent their anger and that it is up to him and his colleagues to ensure the fans are behind them from now on.

He added: "The fans have the right to sing and chant and do whatever they want.

"Did it (chants) help Cammy? Probably not.

"Cammy is a confident boy and he remains a confident boy but I'm not sure hearing another 'keeper sung helps him but he will get on with it.

"It is easy for me to sit here.

"I don't spend my hard-earned money to watch a game and be left disappointed.

"If I was sitting in the stands, I would probably want to say how I feel.

"But we have to get on with it.

"We have all been footballers long enough to know that fans voice their opinions positively and negatively and you just have to take it in your stride."

