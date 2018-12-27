Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach says new Owls’ boss will be blessed with a talented bunch of players

Have your say

Adam Reach says the next manager of Sheffield Wednesday will be blessed with a "fabulous" squad of players to work with.

Steve Bruce has been widely tipped to take over at Hillsborough following the departure of former head coach Jos Luhukay last week.

Pic Steve Ellis

Bruce is currently on holiday but Wednesday are understood to be close to appointing him as Luhukay's successor.

When quizzed on the potential arrival of the former Villa boss, midfield ace Reach says Bruce would be inheriting a talented set of players.

"He's got a fabulous squad to work with," Reach told the Star.

"There's technically talented players. We just need to find that right clique.

"I'm sure a manager with his pedigree would be licking his lips with the players that we've got because there's so many good players.

"If it is him then we need to keep our performances up to make sure we're in the team.

"He's got a good track record and he got Aston Villa all the way to the (play-off) final and he's had promotions in previous seasons with other clubs."

Reach admits that the players were not overly surprised by the departure of Luhukay.

The Dutchman was axed after 11 months in charge following a dismal run of just one win in ten matches.

Reach added: "It wasn't a complete shock because we'd had a meeting with the chairman and there had been the fans' forum.

"As players, we're all adults and can all assume what is going on.

"The timing was a little bit surprising in terms of the Friday afternoon.

"But the chairman decided that was the best decision for the club and that's his decision.

"We just have to get on with it."