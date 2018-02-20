Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach is worth £12m, claims Owls teammate

Jack Hunt has waxed lyrical about his “brilliant” Owls teammate Adam Reach, suggesting the Championship club have a £12m player on their hands.

Reach has been a model of consistency in a wretched season for Wednesday. The 25-year-old has started every single league match and played in numerous positions, including left wing and left-back.

Defender Jack Hunt

But Reach, a £5m buy from Middlesbrough in August 2016, has particularly blossomed in a central midfield role in recent months. His whole-hearted, dynamic displays have earned rave reviews and Hunt has praised Reach’s versatility.

The full-back told The Star: “Adam has just turned 25 but he can play so many different positions for such a young lad.

“All he needs is a five minute chat from the manager or the assistant and he understands the role so well.

“For a 25-year-old to play left back, the number 10 role, striker, left midfield and centre midfield under two different managers in the space of two or three months, it’s a credit to him. He is a very close friend of mine and I’m really delighted to see him doing so well.

“I don’t know the exact figure the club paid for Adam but I think it was talked about as £5m when he came here.

“But if I was a manager now, I would be trying to snap him up for £10m to £12m because he’s fantastic. He can play in numerous positions, he’s energetic and, touch wood, never gets injured. He’s brilliant.”

Reach has worn the captain’s armband on a number of occasions under Jos Luhukay, who has confirmed goalkeeper Keiren Westwood faces six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing groin surgery last week.

“Everyone respects him so highly and can see what performances he puts in on the pitch,” added Hunt.

Wednesday go to Millwall tonight searching for their first away win since Boxing Day.

Hunt said: “It’s a big game. I played against Millwall a lot when I was at Huddersfield in League One and everyone knows that The Den is a really tough place to go. It’s a really hostile atmosphere.

“But we have got to be ready and we can take a lot of positives, especially from the last two games. Let’s go down there, have a real good go and get the three points.”

