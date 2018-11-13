Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach admits players got into a comfort zone under Carlos Carvalhal

Adam Reach has readily admitted that he and his colleagues have taken time to adapt to Jos Luhukay's methods.

The Owls' head coach has been at Hillsborough for ten months, after arriving last January.

Luhukay arrived in England with no previous coaching experience in this country, having spent the previous two decades working in Germany.

His arrival brought an immediate impact in terms of Wednesday keeping things quiet at the back as they kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Although the Owls finished last season strongly, this term has seen them dip in form especially in recent weeks and they headed into the international break in 17th position in the Championship.

Star midfielder Reach, who arrived at the club in 2016, admits that some players were in a comfort zone after the departure of former manager Carlos Carvalhal.

"It has been about nine months since Jos came in but we are still in a transitional period," Reach said.

"He (Jos) has not had any chance to bring players in. We have only brought two in on loan so he's still working with the squad that we had under the previous manager.

"We had a certain style under Carlos. Players got into a comfort zone.

"It takes a while to get players out of comfort zones and change in formations.

"We played the same way every week and we trained the same way every day so when a new person comes in and changes all that, it does take time.

"Some people react quickly to it. Some people take their time.

"But we all fully understand how Jos and the management want us to play. "

Wednesday, and Luhukay in particular, have come in for criticism in recent weeks for their porous defence.

Reach believes that the amount of goals being shipped could stem from an insistence to play out from the back.

He says the key is realising when and when not to employ such tactics.

"At times, we have played some really good football out from the back," Reach added. "But with playing that football you run risks of losing possession and conceding goals.

"We have done that a few times this season.

"We are just looking for some consistency in trying to play football.

"But if the case is we can't do that, we need to improve the other side of the game and maybe go a little more direct and make sure we are defensively solid."