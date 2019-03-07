Sheffield Wednesday ace Keiren Westwood earns Republic of Ireland recall

Have your say

Owls star Keiren Westwood has been handed an international recall by the Republic of Ireland.

The veteran goalkeeper has been named in the provisional squad for the Republic's European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia later this month.

Westwood has excelled since regaining the Wednesday No 1 spot just before Christmas. The 34-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, has produced a series of outstanding displays, recording eight clean sheets in 13 matches.

Mick McCarthy's Republic side face travel to Gibraltar on March 23 before hosting Georgia three days later.

McCarthy has also handed first senior call-ups for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, Newport County striker Padraig Amond and Luton Town forward James Collins, who have all represented Ireland at underage level.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland*), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Coventry City*), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Padraig Amond (Newport County)