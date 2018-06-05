Sheffield Wednesday: Academy youngsters set for Portugal trip

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday's senior players may be staying at home this summer - but the club's youngsters are heading to Portugal.

The club has confirmed that their under-18s will jet to Portugal for two weeks from July 8-21.



The group finished third in their respective division last season and upon their return to England will face a cluster of friendlies away at Preston, Scunthorpe and Sunderland.

They then head to Stocksbridge on Saturday, August 4.

The under-23s group meanwhile, open up with a local trip to Hallam on Tuesday, July 10.

They then face further friendlies against Leicester, Frickley, Boston, Corby and Derby.

Academy manager Steven Haslam said: “We’re really pleased with the schedule we have in place.

“It’s varied for the boys with a lot of different challenges thrown in as part of their preparation for hopefully another successful season.

“They will face Category One academies, there will be tough challenges against senior sides, we’re supporting local clubs which is fantastic and the Under-18s have a trip to Portugal to look forward to."

