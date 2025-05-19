Welsh youth international, Will Grainger, has been named alongside 10 others as Sheffield Wednesday confirmed their first-year scholars for 2025/26.

Wednesday’s U18s enjoyed a very strong 2024/25 campaign as they finished second in the Professional Development League North, and several players were playing above their age group as they turned out for Andy Sharp’s side en route to reaching the championship play-offs.

Now it has been confirmed who will join the club’s U18s as scholars for the upcoming season, with Grainger, Alao and James Kay some names that have already attracted plenty of attention.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls are delighted to welcome 11 new first-year scholars to the club who will join our U18s for the 2025/26 season. The group are set to begin their two-year scholarship with Wednesday following the close season break.

New scholars at Sheffield Wednesday

“Several members of the new cohort will be familiar names to supporters who closely follow the academy, many of whom have plenty of experience already at U18 level and above. The likes of Will Grainger, Yisa Alao, James Kay, Perry Ridge and Kleven De Oliveira have regularly featured for the U18s in 2024/25, contributing to the club’s second-placed finish in the U18 PDL North and subsequent qualification for the play-offs.

“The Owls academy are delighted to see the hard work of the players and staff shining through, with many of the new scholars having been with the club since pre-academy age (U8s), highlighting the fantastic achievements by all involved.

“The new scholars are Perry Ridge, Yisa Alao, James Kay, Harry Chadbourne, Thomas Streets, Reuben Selby, Kleven De Oliveira, Will Grainger, Noah Dixon, Jack Barraclough and Charlie Robinson..

“They will join the current second-year scholars in forming our 18s squad for the new term. The second years are: Aodhan Sopala, Charlie Hobbs, Daniel Da Costa, Liam Clayton, Kailen Hatfield and Jacob Jessop. We wish all our new scholars the best of luck over the next two years!”

It was previously confirmed that Finley Hunt, Harris Lihe, Voldi Mbaya, Caiden Remy-Dee, Ari-Jae Shaw, Jack Swales and Dominic Weston from the U18s, and Jay Buchan, Cian Flannery, Jack Hall, Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed from the U21s will be leaving the club this summer.