Danny Care, a former Sheffield Wednesday academy member who ended up playing for England in a Rugby World Cup, has decided to retire.

The 38-year-old came through the Owls youth setup at the same time as Jamie Vardy before being released alongside the Leicester City legend at the age of 15, and unlike his teammate he eventually opted to shift sporting codes to another that he happened to be very good at.

Now, 101 England caps and a World Cup bronze medal later, Care has announced that he will call time on his career at the end of the season, meaning just two games remain before he hangs up his boots.

Things could have been a lot different for him had a coach at Middlewood Road not decided that he was too small to forge out a career with Wednesday, but it’s quite possible that he wouldn’t have gone on to represent his country on the biggest stage if they hadn’t.

“So, it's finally time,” he said on his decision. “Unfortunately, after 19 years of playing for this incredible Club, I'm going to be retiring from rugby at the end of the season... I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting a lad from Leeds come down to this Club and feel like home from day one.

“To all the fans. Thank you for everything you've given me and my family. As I said, you brought us into your hearts. You've sung my name louder than it's ever deserved. And I can't really put into words what representing this Club and playing in front of you all has meant to me.”

“I want to play football”

“It's a bit mad really," he said in an interview with Sky Sports years ago. "I didn't agree with it and I never have agreed with it. Myself and Jamie Vardy were in the same situation. We were both sat on the bench and hardly playing. We'd come on for 15 or 20 minutes and I just thought, 'Sod this, I want to play football. I want to get out of here.'

"I went back and played for my local club with my mates again. Luckily, I could also still play rugby at school, so I started giving it another thought really. I enjoyed my rugby but I still wanted to be a footballer.

"Eventually my mates sat me down and said: 'Why not give rugby a crack?', so I went and joined Otley rugby club for a season and then signed for Leeds the year after. Jamie went down the leagues and started working outside of sport and it's amazing to see his story. Now he's killing it, earning £100,000 a week. He's doing alright! For me, I went and tried something else in a game where it's all different shapes and sizes, and luckily, there is space for a little lad."