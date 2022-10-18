Sheffield Wednesday: A raft of new faces included as Darren Moore makes 11 changes for visit of Leicester City under-21s
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has rung the changes for the visit of Leicester City’s under-21 side in their final Papa Johns Trophy match of the season.
Wednesday are out of the competition having already lost their previous group games against Bradford City and Burton Albion.
Leicester youngster’s can qualify for the next round if they win at Hillsborough and Burton beat League Two Bradford.
Jack Hunt returns to the side alongside Cameron Dawson, Mark McGuinness, Jaden Brown and front three Alex Mighten, Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson.
Most Popular
There is a senior debut for Will Trueman, Jay Glover makes his senior return and the bench is entirely made up of players from the club’s youth ranks.
WEDNESDAY: Dawson, Hunt, Agbontohoma, McGuinness, Brown, Trueman, Glover, Davidson, Mighten, Wilks, Paterson
SUBS: Charles, Fusire, Adetoro, Aguas, Dunn, Shipston, Cadamarteri