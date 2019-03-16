Sheffield Wednesday recorded back-to-back Championship victories, defeating Blackburn Rovers 4-2 to continue their charge towards the play-offs.

The Star's Owls writer Dom Howson picks out six talking points after today’s Hillsborough duel.

Goals galore

There have been times in recent weeks where Bruce has bemoaned their lack of a cutting edge in the final third. But Wednesday were ruthlessly efficient on Saturday. They scored with all four of their shots on targets. Goals are now coming from all angles. It is also the first time the Owls have scored four in a match since May 2018.

Steven Fletcher

What more can you say about the striker? Fletcher is arguably in the best form of his Wednesday career. He marked his 100th Owls appearance in style, tapping home Dominic Iorfa's fine 10th minute centre. Fletcher is Wednesday's focal point in attack and looks key to the brand of football Steve Bruce wants to play at Hillsborough. It is a big bonus for the Owls that Fletcher, who has had his injury problems over the last 18 months, is not going away on international duty with Scotland this week.

Liam Palmer

The 27-year-old put in yet another immaculate performance at left-back. It is not Palmer's preferred position but he has done a sterling job for the team in the absence of the injured Achraf Lazaar. Although Palmer did not get forward as much as he would have liked, he manfully stuck to his defensive duties. Palmer will now be looking to impress with the Scotland national team.

Play-off push

Eleven unbeaten. One defeat in 16 matches. Twenty points from a possible 30 under Bruce. Wednesday are one of the form teams in the division and go into the final international break sitting in 10th position. They only trail sixth-placed Aston Villa by two points with eight games left.

Sam Winnall

After making an impact as a substitute in his previous two outings, Winnall was given the nod to partner in-form Fletcher in attack. It was the centre-forward's first league start of the season and, understandably, he looked short on match fitness. He put in a typically hard-working display but his touch was rusty. Winnall needs to get more minutes under his belt to get back to his best.

A mounting injury list

It never rains but it pours. Sam Hutchinson and Fletcher have joined the club's lengthy injury list. If Wednesday had a full complement of players available, they would fancy their chances of gatecrashing the top-six. But the Owls are without a host of key players and that could hinder them over the coming weeks.