Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls want loanee back as ex-players find new clubs

Sheffield Wednesday started their run of pre-season friendlies with a 0-0 draw against Alfreton Town over the weekend.

The Owls gave their first outings to new signings Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith.

Darren Moore’s side have been busy since the end of the past campaign and have also brought in Will Vaulks and David Stockdale ahead of next term.

They are back in action on Friday night versus League Two side Harrogate Town before clashes against Bournemouth, Rayo Vallecano and Wigan Athletic.

Here is a look at all the latest transfer news coming out of Hillsborough at the moment....

Fresh twist in Harlee Dean’s situation

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign the centre-back in the last January transfer window and he spent the second-half of last season with the Yorkshire outfit.

He has now returned to Birmingham City but the Owls are keen to lure him back, as reported by Birmingham Live.

His current club have parted company with Lee Bowyer and his future now lies in the hands of their new boss, John Eustace.

Players find new clubs

Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have been snapped up by Derby County on free transfers and they will both be lining up against Moore’s men in League One.

Massimo Luongo, who has also left Sheffield Wednesday this summer, is on trial at Reading according to the Reading Chronicle.

The Owls have also given young defender Ciaran Brennan the green light to spend this next campaig on loan at Swindon Town.

What are the rivals doing?

Elsewhere in League One, Lincoln City are close to signing Shamrock Rovers ace Danny Mandroiu.

According to the Irish Independent, the Imps are set to wrap up a deal to land the 23-year-old.