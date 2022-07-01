Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sheffield Wednesday have had a very impressive transfer window so far as they look to bounce back from their defeat in the play-offs last season.

The Owls are preparing for their second campaign in League One under Darren Moore and are hoping they can claw themselves out of the division next term.

They have been busy in the market over recent times and have signed Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the likes of Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley and Saido Berahino have all left the club.

With less than a month to go until the season begins, we take a look at the latest transfer news relating to the Owls and beyond...

Swansea City man on radar

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph.

The youngster has been identified by the Yorkshire club as someone to bolster their attacking options.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic and went on to score five goals in 20 games for the Latics before making the move to South Wales in 2021.

Wales Online claim Moore’s men are keen on loaning him after he spent time in this past season with Cheltenham Town in the third tier.

MK Dons close in on new arrival

MK Dons are closing in on the signing of winger Darragh Burns from St Pat’s.

It has been a tough start to the transfer window for the Dons having already lost key pair Scott Twine and Harry Darling to Burnley and Swansea City respectively.

Liam Manning’s side got to the play-offs last term and will be hoping for more of the same again next time around.

The Irish Mirror claim Burns, 19, has agreed personal terms with the Buckinghamshire outfit and is expected to sign this weekend.

Boost for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have received a boost in their hopes of keeping key striker Jayden Stockley.

This is because Sheffield Wednesday are no longer pursuing a deal to sign him after landing Michael Smith from Rotherham United instead, as per the Sheffield Star.

Stockley, 28, fired 20 goals in all competitions in the past campaign and still has two years left on his contract at The Valley.