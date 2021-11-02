Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0 recap: Darren Moore on Theo Corbeanu, Barry Bannan and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland this evening in what is surely a clash between the two biggest clubs in League One.
The Mackems arrive off the back of a heavy defeat at nearby Rotherham United over the weekend hoping to bounce back and further embed themselves in the early season playoff shake-up.
DM on Kamberi
We were pleased with him. He worked in behind well and broke their lines with his runs.
His link up play was good today, a constant threat.
DM on injuries cont.
Baz is the one. Theo came off as he was cramping up and Greggers was tiring up.
DM on the system
I felt the players responded weeks ago. We had 48 hours for Bolton. Since then, the performances have got stronger and stronger.
I will say, I won’t stay with the three, some weeks I will go with a four. We’ll look at the teams coming up.
We want to bring an energy and bring it to the fans. We have high expectations, we know that. There’s fire in my belly to bring that. We keep building.
DM on the third goal
Even when we went in at 2-0, keeping a clean sheet, so important.
They came out and left spaces, which was important. When he had possession of the ball, we kept our shape. I was pleased with that.
We were determined and kept what we had. To add a third goal was so pleasing.
DM on defensive crisis
I had two recognised defenders on the pitch. We have a lot of injuries at the moment. Marvin has been excellent in terms of his versatility.
Pato’s versatility, Theo, Baz. There’s a lot of square pegs in round holes. We work in training, we work at this. We’ve never gone ad hoc and thrown them out there.
That’s important for us. It’s something I’ve always adhered to do. In training they play in secondary positions. That’s important.
DM on Bannan’s knock
It’s an injury to his foot, to what extent it is we’ll see. He lead the troops well and had wonderful discipline.
With the injuries we have, he’s played a different role and he’s been exceptional. His discipline for the team is the biggest thing.
DM on Corbeanu
He arrived sick and physically it took a lot out of him. Credit to Theo, we’ve done some incredible work with him in training.
That performance, he wouldn’t have been anywhere near it a month ago. Credit to him, we’ve waited to bring him. It was right for him to start today. He gave us a tremendous out with his ability and flair.
More from DM
We spoke at the start of the season about building a platform of being hard to beat, and we have had that. We’ve been punished for lapses in concentration.
We got the right touch in the opposition box, block tackles, doing the ugly side of the game.
That was pleasing. Especially in front of the home support. We thank them all for coming out and getting right behind the team.
We look back at our games in analysis and we keep improving. It was a continuation, we went a goal down on Saturday, threw caution to the wind and we came out feeling like it was a loss.
We have to keep seeing the wood through the trees.
I started with the team that finished at Cheltenham - why not? It was a good performance. This is what I want from Sheffield Wednesday.